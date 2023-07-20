Mungiki ex-leader Maina Njenga arrested ahead of Day 2 of Azimio protests

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was allegedly arrested at his father's home in Matasia, Kajiado County, on Wednesday night by people who claimed to be police officers.

The Nation has established that Mr Njenga was arrested by the team who arrived at the home of Mr Kamunya Njoroge (his father) at 9pm.

Mr Njenga was arrested along with two others identified as Mr Felix Lekishe, his personal assistant, and Mr Peter Kamunya his brother.

They were picked up by the team, which arrived in over 13 unmarked vehicles.

It is unclear where they took the political leader.

A senior detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) told the Nation that he was being investigated for his role in the fresh wave of anti-government protests which began on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and are expected to end on Friday, July 21, 2023.

"He is being grilled and questioned about his involvement in the ongoing demonstrations," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Mr Njenga's lawyers are already planning to go to court to seek his release.

Followed in arrests

Mr Ndegwa Njiru, his lead lawyer, said they were treating the matter as an abduction and not an arrest.

"We are treating this matter as an abduction and not an arrest. We all understand the protocol that is followed in arrests," the lawyer said.

This comes just three days after Mr Njenga hit out at critics who said he was only interested in being the Mt Kenya kingpins.

The critics had said he was interested in dislodging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from the helm of Mount Kenya leadership.

"They say I want to be the kingpin of Mount Kenya. I am not interested in that. I am beyond that. If someone wants to be a kingpin, he or she can be one," said Mr Njenga.

He also said that he had no differences with the DP and that his focus was purely on matters of politics in the vast Mount Kenya region.

He urged President Dr William Ruto to sit down with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and resolve their differences.