Karanja Kibicho
Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Dr Kibicho, Mr Ngirici bury the hatchet, but for what exactly?

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The new rapport between Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Kirinyaga tycoon Andrew Ngirici, who had not been seeing eye to eye, has sent tongues wagging.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.