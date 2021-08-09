Seven women from Mt Kenya declare interest in governor’s post

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika will be seeking to fight it out with incumbent Lee Kinyanjui and State House comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua, among others.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Kirinyaga County will be the epicentre of women’s push for ultimate devolution power come 2022.
  • So far, seven women have confirmed intention to vie for gubernatorial positions in Kirinyaga (three) and one each in Nakuru, Embu, Murang’a and Meru counties.

Kirinyaga County will be the epicentre of women’s push for ultimate devolution power after three female aspirants bid for the governor’s position — all being billed as frontrunners.

