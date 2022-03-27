DP Ruto: UDA will deliver free and fair nominations

Deputy President William Ruto has assured aspirants of free and fair nominations in posts where there will be no consensus.

In a morning meeting with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants in Mombasa to consolidate his support ahead of the August polls, Dr Ruto said the party will strive to have democratic nominations.

The closed door meeting was attended by all aspirants from the county seeking the party's ticket to vie for various political seats.

Sources within the meeting indicated that the issue of party primaries took the centre stage as the aspirants reportedly sought the DP''s assurance that the nominations will not be rigged to favour certain candidates.

Most aspirants are said to be worried about how the party will ensure that there will not be favouritism in the picking of candidates for the August polls.

During the meeting , the DP is said to have assured the aspirants that the party will ensure that no aspirant is victimized.

The media were locked out from the closes door meeting that began at about 8:30 am at English Point Marina.

The meeting was attended by party chairman Jonstone Muthama, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, her deputy Fatuma Achani, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, Kassim Tandaza (Matuga), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga). former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, former Taita-Taveta governor John Mruttu among other leaders.

After the meeting, the DP headed for a church service at Jesus Celebration Centre (JCC) in Bamburi. He is thereafter expected at Pwani University for a leader's meeting.

Dr Ruto and his entourage will then converge in Malindi for a public rally at 4pm.