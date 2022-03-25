DP Ruto's UDA party sets nominations date
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct countrywide nominations on April 14, the party's National Elections Board has said.
In a statement issued Friday, the Deputy President William Ruto-led outfit said the nominations will be held in all wards, constituencies and counties.
"The party reiterates its commitment to render free, fair, verifiable and democratic party primaries. Aspirants are encouraged to continue preparing and popularising their bid," a statement signed by Mr Anthony Mwaura, UDA's National Elections Board chair, said.
More follows...