Wrangles among UDA aspirants emerge in Isiolo

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party risks losing members in Isiolo to rival parties due to infighting among aspirants.

The wrangles emerged after a gubernatorial aspirant, Hussein Tene, joined the party and ostensibly started side-lining old members and aspirants who had worked hard to popularise the party in the county.

The party members and supporters are divided on whether DP Ruto should work with new entrants, such as Mr Tene, or leaders who have been selling the party’s agenda and recruiting new members.

The DP currently has no point man in the county, following the recent defection of Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa to ruling Jubilee Party.

Members who have been in the party for long feel they should be given an upper hand over those who joined it recently.

Side-lined

Isiolo North MP aspirant Fatuma Ali is among the old UDA leaders who claim to have been side-lined.

“It is so sad that I have been short-changed after single-handedly registering party members using my own resources,” Ms Ali said, who blamed Mr Tene for the divisions in the party.

Dozens of members Wednesday protested the recent move by Mr Tene to recruit Abdilatif Boru into UDA from ODM while knowing that Ms Ali had registered for the party's ticket a month ago.

Mr Abel Gitonga, a UDA member, said they will not allow Mr Tene to create confusion in the party and threatened to withdraw their support for Dr Ruto’s presidential bid if the matter is not resolved.

“If DP Ruto will not listen to our concerns, we will not listen to him. We have plan B,” he said.

Discrimination against women

Another member, Lucy Ntinyari, said it was unfortunate that the party with a national outlook was allowing discrimination against women and demanded they be respected.

“The fact that we are UDA supporters does not mean we cannot join Azimio la Umoja if this is the way we will be treated,” she said.

Mr Iya Jillo blamed Mr Tene for causing divisions in the party instead of uniting members and aspirants to galvanise their support.

“We cannot allow those who passionately popularised the party to be ejected and should they be, we will leave with them,” he warned.

The divisions could escalate during DP Ruto’s expected visit at the end of the month after the disgruntled members said they had not been briefed on their party leader’s programme and demanded their involvement in the planning process.

Mr Boniface Gichuru asked DP Ruto to iron out the issue before his visit and ensure all members and leaders are involved.

“If the matter is not rectified, he should forget about our votes. All aspirants should be respected and given equal chances if indeed UDA is a party for all,” he noted.

Burat MCA hopeful Nura Hassan said they will not allow DP Ruto to side-line any aspirants during his visit, saying all must be involved.

“He (Ruto) must meet both teams even if it means us holding separate rallies,” Mr Hassan said.

Ms Ali, the Isiolo North MP aspirant, said she was ready for nominations but insisted that they must be free and fair.

“I have welcomed my brother (Boru) to the party. We will let the Isiolo people decide whom they want,” she said.

Mr Tene was unreachable for a comment over the allegations as he had not responded to our inquiries by the time of going to press.