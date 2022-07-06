DP Ruto: Raila protecting corrupt governors

Deputy President William Ruto has accused Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga of protecting corrupt governors, saying the county chiefs who were backing his bid had been “sanitised”.

Speaking during a political rally at Sololo town in Marsabit on Wednesday, Dr Ruto said Azimio had been turned into a “fumigation camp” for corrupt leaders and told off Mr Odinga for his constant attacks on the Kenya Kwanza Alliance over graft.

“I want to tell Raila, you cannot be dining with corrupt governors, you cannot be dining with those who embezzled the Covid-19 billions and continue to lecture us on corruption. You have no business to give us lectures on corruption when those you are walking around with are corrupt,” Dr Ruto said.

He added that those who were involved in stealing public funds meant to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic had sought refuge and shielded by Mr Odinga so that they could support his presidential bid, and claimed that Azimio campaigns were being financed using Sh10 billion obtained from government coffers.

The DP blamed government security agencies over rampant insecurity in Marsabit county and accused some security chiefs of pretending to address the issue by vising the county yet they did not take measures to protect residents.

“The Cabinet Secretary (Dr Fred Matiangi) and Principal Secretary (Dr Karanja Kibicho) who should be concerned with the security of Kenyans are the ones who are busy campaigning for Raila Odinga while the Inspector General of police is incompetent,” the DP said.

He said when he takes over after August 9 polls, no residents of Marsabit would disappear mysteriously in connection to terrorist activities.

He also assured the residents that the endemic cattle rustling in Marsabit would end when Kenya Kwanza government takes over.

He added that extra judicial killings would be a thing of the past, saying all terror suspects would be taken to court and charged in accordance with the law.

“If there somebody who is suspected of being involved in terror activities they should be taken to court not to disappear. You are entitled to security like any other Kenyans because security is your right and not a favour from the government,” he said.

DP Ruto blamed the insecurity in Marsabit on the handshake, saying during the first term of the Jubilee government when he performed his duties as President Kenyatta’s deputy they had addressed the matter.

“The handshake partners don’t care about the security of the people in this region and it is a shame that people have lost their lives yet the police who are supposed to guard Kenyans are deployed to disrupt meetings,” he said.

“There are also local leaders who are being used to incite people. The Kenya Kwanza government will deal with this and ensure that the leaders are accountable for their actions,” he said.

Dr Ruto pointed out that the leather industry was still underutilized despite holding a significant position in the agricultural sub-sector, especially among the pastoral communities in Northern Kenya.

He promised that his government would inject Sh200 billion to boost the textile, leather, and agribusiness industries.

He said that the leather industry had a high potential to make high-quality products such as shoes that could go along in addressing socio-economic problems and alleviate the prevalent unemployment projects in Marsabit county.

Additionally, his government upon ascending to power would ensure that every citizen gets free or subsidized universal health care from the current Sh500 to Sh300 under the NHIF medical covers.

Dr Ruto assured Marsabit residents that his government would bring to an end inter-ethnic conflicts that had resulted in the deaths of innocent residents.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki and Garissa Town Ship MP Adan Duale.

Mr Duale urged Sololo residents to elect courageous leaders who can boldly voice the concerns of the pastoralists in the national assembly and asked Marsabit residents to elect Dr Ruto who was a pastoralist like them.

Mr Duale also said that the UDA government would end extrajudicial killings of terror suspects.

Prof Kindiki also blamed the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga on the current economic downturn that has bedeviled the country.

He called on the residents not to re-elect the incumbent governor but instead elect the UDA gubernatorial candidate Kelloh Harsama and County Woman Rep candidate Naomi Wako.

On his part, Mr Harsama promised to promote irrigation projects in the Sololo area in a bid to reclaim the area that was usually cut off just like the Budalangi area which is infamous for floods during heavy rain seasons.

Mr Harsama also promised to seal all the loopholes through which public funds were being pilferage.

The local leaders who spoke assured the Kenya Kwanza party leader of their support and promised to ensure that Marsabit residents voted for him.

ANC gubernatorial candidate Sunya Orre assured Dr Ruto that Marsabit county would vote for his party come August 8, 2022.