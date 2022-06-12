DP Ruto: Mudavadi, Wetangula salvaged my presidential bid

Deputy President William Ruto has said the move by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula to form the Kenya Kwanza Alliance helped salvage his presidential bid which was under sustained attack from the Deep State.

Dr Ruto who spoke at Bukhungu stadium said the political wave created by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance had energised his campaigns and drawn the support of Kenyans from the different regions behind him.

He described Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula as true champions of change, adding they will have a meaningful contribution to make in his administration if he clinches the presidency in the August 9 General Election.

“Mudavadi and Wetang’ula agreed that we unite to ensure that everybody feels honoured. This restored our hope as there were people planning evil against us (in reference to deep state). Mudavadi and Wetang’ula formed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and now millions of Kenyans have joined us as we prepare to form the next government,” said Dr Ruto.

But as he spoke, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala told Dr Ruto not to renege on his promises to the Luhya nation.

Mr Malala said Dr Ruto should ensure he fulfills the promises including the 30 per cent stake in government, revive collapsed factories and establish new ones.

The Bukhungu rally was the first major event to be addressed by Dr Ruto after he formed a partnership with Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula in January 23.





Deputy president William Ruto addressing mega rally at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega town where he appealed to residents to vote for him as 5th president come August9. 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale I Nation Media Group

He added: “I want to salute them because they are champions of this change. Today Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Kenneth Lusaka (Senate) are now in Kenya Kwanza Alliance that was crafted by Mudavadi and Wetang’ula.”

Dr Ruto asked communities western region to back his presidential bid adding that he would ensure they have a major stake in the government.

Dr Ruto said western Kenya has marginalised by past regimes and used by politicians as a stepping stone to ascend to power.

Mr Mudavadi said the large number of their supporters who turned up to attend the rally had sent a strong signal that they would deliver the 70 percent of the votes from the region to ensure they had a 30 per cent stake in the next government.

“This (attendance) shows that Azimio has no chance in western. There are no undecided voters in western. By joining William Ruto, we have set aside conman-ship in our political space. We have an agreement that we have signed. Let Azimio show us theirs,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Earlier at the Christ the King ACK church, Milimani, Kakamega, Mr Wetang’ula had said it is Dr Ruto who approached him and Mr Mudavadi separately seeking an alliance.

The Ford Kenya leader said they had agreed to the request by Dr Ruto after making a careful thought and urged the region to walk with them.

“Kakamega is the capital of mulembe nation and this is where it all starts and ends. We are here to make a political statement. We are not undecided and we are not pillars of others to step on and pass,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

Dr Ruto’s running mate, Mr Rigathi Gachagua promised to improve the welfare of police officers, adding they law enforcers had not received a salary increment in the last ten years.