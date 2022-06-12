Kibicho: Shun tainted leaders in August polls

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has told Kenyans not to elect tainted leaders in the August 9 polls.

He warned that Kenyans will regret should they vote for leaders who have looted public funds.

"Kenyans should not elect leaders whose integrity is questionable if they want to live a better life," he said at Kiburu Primary School in Kirinyaga County during a prize giving ceremony for pupils.

Dr Kibicho said ‘thieves’ have no business to take over the country's leadership.

He vowed that as a government official he will continue giving Kenyans civic education ahead of the polls despite opposition by his critics.

"I have a responsibility as a civil servant to guide voters so that they don't mistake of electing wrong leaders," he said.

The PS insisted that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga was doing well politically compared to his rival William Ruto.

“Whatever I have stated is correct and I have no apology to make," he said.

The PS stressed that the government has many sources of information about who is currently leading in popularity and told the Kenya Kwanza leaders to stop questioning his poll survey.

" Some Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders are trying to intimidate me over my position on who is rated the best politically. I shall not be cowed," he said.