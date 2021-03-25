DP Ruto: I miss jogging, window shopping

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP said he has been forced to abandon his early morning road joggings for late evening workouts in the gym
  • He also revealed that his favourite artist is Solomon Mkubwa while his favourite meal is roast meat.

Deputy President William Ruto says he misses going out for window shopping and early road workouts which he cannot do anymore because of his position in government.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.