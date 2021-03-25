Ruto allies fight for UDA party slots

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Guchu Ndung'u  &  Eric Matara

What you need to know:

  • UDA  Secretary-General Veronica Maina said the party has identified interim officials and already has a constitution.
  • The party says it has identified volunteers who will assist in recruiting and registering members at county level. 

United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party linked to Deputy President William Ruto, will hold grassroots polls on June 18 even as disputes among leaders allied to the outfit rage. 

