Ruto, Charles Nyachae meet a day to Nyamira visit

Deputy President William Ruto Wednesday met East African Court of Justice judge Charles Nyachae, a day before his visit Nyamira.

The DP will be hosted by North Mugirango MP Vincent Kemaso for a boda boda sacco function at Sironga sports ground today.

Dr Ruto will hold another fundraiser for the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Nyamasebe District.

Wednesday, the DP’s office said Mr Nyachae and Dr Ruto “are friends who met to catch up”.

“Nyachae is friend of the DP and wants to work with him politically,” communications director at the DP’s office Emmanuel Talam said.

Dr Ruto said he discussed regional integration and matters of public interest with Mr Nyachae.

“We discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, unity in Kenya and other national issues. There was nothing deep or specific. Just more of a courtesy call,” Mr Nyachae said.

Pressed to state if the meeting discussed Dr Ruto’s campaigns in the region, the former Constitutional Implementation Committee chairman downplayed the issue.

“We are reading a lot into this. I do not see the meeting as a political score. It was just an opportunity for me to meet a friend,” he said.

In the last four months, Dr Ruto has hosted seven delegations Kisii and Nyamira counties, often accompanied by MPs allied to him.

In 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta upstaged ODM leader Raila Odinga in Nyamira, getting 155,000 votes, up from 54,000 in 2013 against Mr Odinga’s 90,315 in 2017, a drop from 121,590 in 2013.