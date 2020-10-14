DP Ruto now authorised to hold meetings in Nyamira

Police in Nyamira have authorised two fundraisers to be presided over by Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday.

The events were postponed last week after police outlawed them citing lack of compliance with the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) order.

Police, together with GSU officers, drawn from as far as Trans Mara in Narok County to stop the meeting which, sources said, had been convened illegally since authorities had not been notified of the public gathering three days in advance as per the order by NSAC.

The police, who were in full anti-riot gear, ordered members of the public who had gathered at the venue to leave.

Youths who defied the orders were teargased as they in turn engaged the police in running battles, pelting them with stones.

The chaos later forced Ruto to announce via Twitter that the meeting had been pushed forward.

Aborted functions

“After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose, Nyamoko, the boda boda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week. The disruptive dispersal by police of Kenyans engaged in economic empowerment is unnecessary,” the DP tweeted.

Nyamira County Police Commander Catherine Mugwe confirmed that they had allowed the DP and his allies to hold the two meetings.

North Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi, after the aborted functions, sought permission to have a boda boda fundraiser at Sironga sports ground.

“Take note that permission for fundraising for Nyamira Sub-County Boda-Boda Sacco scheduled for Thursday October 15 at Sironga sports ground to be presided over by Deputy President William Ruto has been granted,” read the authorisation letter from Nyamira police station.

“Take note that you will be in compliance with the advisory directives by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) and in obeyance of the Public Order Act Chapter 56, and adherence to health protocols with regard to Covid-19," the letter further reads.

“As the convener, you will work with the police officers to ensure that law and order is maintained. You will be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness and disorder that may arise," the authorisation letter continues.

Similar authorisation has been granted to Seventh Day Adventists Church, Nyamasebe District.

Last week, police used tear gas on residents to break up the fundraising meeting that the Deputy President had been expected to attend in Nyamira.

Marred with violence

Truckloads of police officers were deployed at Kebirigo grounds just a day after the government issued a raft of guidelines that must be complied with by anyone convening a public meeting.

The police claimed they were implementing the National Security Advisory Committee order which was formulated soon after the government discovered that political rallies were being marred with violence in some parts of the country.

The new policy was communicated by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua last week and is intended to tame politicians who have defied President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advice against early presidential campaigns.

Meanwhile, the National Security Advisory Council has warned leaders against inciting the youth to cause political interests.

Council Chairman Joseph Kinyua, who is also the Head of Public Service, said the situation has created fear, despondency and political uncertainty.

“NSAC noted that the country is experiencing growing political tension that is creating divisions and pitting sections of politicians and their supporters against perceived opponents. This situation is increasingly polarising the country along ethno-political lines and, therefore, undermining national cohesion, peace and security and derailing our transformative economic agenda," Kinyua said.