Day of drama as governor aspirants seek IEBC’s nod

Governorship candidates were Tuesday in a rush to get cleared by the electoral agency as campaigns heat up in the counties.

Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja, Murang’a’s Irungu Kang’ata, Kakamega’s Cleophas Malala, Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki, Nyandarua’s Daniel Waithaka, and Narok’s Patrick Ntutu and Moitalel Ole Kenta were some of the big names cleared Tuesday.

By the time of going to press, Mombasa governorship hopeful Mike Sonko was yet to be cleared to vie after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials said it was past working hours.

Even after the former Nairobi governor produced proof of a petition at the Supreme Court challenging his impeachment and the ruling by a three-judge bench lifting an order barring IEBC from accepting his papers, he was still denied clearance.

He was later referred to the IEBC Dispute Resolutions Committee, which will start sitting for two weeks from June 9.

In Nairobi, Senator Sakaja and his running mate Njoroge Muchiri were given the green light by Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo at the IEBC offices in Kasarani.

Journalists barred

Speculation had been rife that he did not complete his actuarial science studies at the University of Nairobi. Journalists barred from covering the presentation of his academic documents and only allowed into the venue when Mr Sakaja was being handed his certificate.This was in stark contrast with other candidates, whom the media covered and witnessed as they presented their academic certificates.

Mr Sakaja’s case was similar to Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, where her bodyguard on Monday blocked the media from covering her clearance by manning the entrance of Kitui Multi-Purpose Hall. Officials at the centre suggested that she had asked to be cleared fast as she was heading to another function. It was unclear why the governor wanted her clearance undertaken in secret.

Mr Sakaja will face off with Jubilee candidate Polycarp Igathe, tech-entrepreneur Harman Grewal on a Safina party ticket, Mr Kenneth Nyamwamu on a United Progressive Alliance ticket and Ms Esther Waringa who is running as an independent candidate.

In Kakamega, Mr Malala was cleared, although he has to wait for a case challenging his academic qualifications in court to be heard and determined, before his name is gazetted by the IEBC.

Court reprieve

On Monday, Mr Malala, who is contesting on the Amani National Congress Party ticket, got a reprieve after Kakamega High Court Judge Patrick J Otieno directed that he be allowed to present his papers given that the June 7 deadline that could have locked him out of the race.

Mr Malala was cleared alongside his running mate, Dr Beatrice Inyangala. In Murang’a County, Dr Kang’ata, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant, got a lifeline after he was registered by IEBC. The registration had been suspended on Monday on grounds that his running mate, Dr Winfred Mwangi, had not resigned by the February deadline.

On Tuesday, Dr Kang’ata was back at the IEBC accompanied by Dr Mwangi, with evidence that she had resigned on February 7. In Nyandarua, former governor Daniel Waithaka was also cleared, despite his name being flagged by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

EACC last Friday cautioned IEBC against clearing Mr Waithaka and 240 others, saying, they either faced corruption charges or had their files under scrutiny by the integrity watchdog. In Mt Kenya, at least five candidates had to go back to the drawing board after their deputies were rejected by IEBC for various reasons.

They are United Democratic Alliance (UDA) incumbents Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Nyeri senator Ephraim Maina (Jubilee) and politician Thuo Mathenge (The New Democrat). Mr Njuki’s re-election bid faced another hurdle after IEBC last week barred his running mate, Mr Njue Njagi,for failing to resign on time. He settled on Muthambi MCA Wilson Nyaga Nderebia.

In Kirinyaga, Ms Waiguru dropped her running mate James Kinyua at the eleventh hour because he had not resigned as the Education executive by February 9. She settled on former assembly Speaker David Githanda.

Replacement

In Siaya, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo had to quickly replace former police spokesperson Charles Owino.

He instead picked veteran journalist David Ohito.

In Bungoma, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s proposed running mate Sitati Nangalama turned down the offer a day to presentation of documents to IEBC. By the time of going to press, it was not clear whether Mr Wangamati had found a replacement.

In Narok, the elections agency sealed the two-horse race when it cleared UDA’s Patrick Ntutu and ODM’s Moitalel ole Kenta. On Monday, close allies of Mr Odinga — Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and former Ketraco boss Fernandes Baraza — were all cleared to contest in their respective counties.



