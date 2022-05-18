Gumbo’s bid for Siaya governor in jeopardy as Owino withdraws

Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo suffered a huge setback in his quest to become Siaya Governor after his running mate Charles Owino withdrew from the race.

The move forced the United Democratic Movement (UDM) party to call for an interview to pick a replacement for Mr Owino, an exercise they are to accomplish within 48 hours, as directed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. Potential candidates include veteran journalist David Ohito, Mr Tubman Ochogo, a former Town clerk and a Mr Baraza.

When the Nation reached out to Mr Gumbo, he said that he had not seen the letter Mr Owino wrote to the party seeking to withdraw as his running mate. He stated that he only learnt of the same through social media.

“It shall be well because we have time to get another running mate, which we will unveil by tomorrow. While our rivals thought this was a setback, to the contrary, it has increased our support immensely because people are with us and are seeing things as they unfold,” said Mr Gumbo.

He pointed out that he cannot speculate on what might have led to the decision made by Mr Owino.

According to sources, ODM is said to have reached out to the state apparatus to have Mr Owino recalled to the National Police Service. Last evening, police sources confirmed Mr Owino’s recall.

While Mr Owino, a former police spokesperson, had said he resigned from the service, the state has a different version. His resignation, they say, was not accepted and he was still a police officer.

Mr Owino, according to sources, was summoned to Vigilance House two weeks ago where the issue of his “early retirement” to join elective politics was raised. This was confirmed by Mr Ohito, who is also the UDM Secretary-General, saying Mr Owino spoke to them three days ago.

“We received a notification from Owino withdrawing his candidature citing what would constitute an election offence on his side. In his one liner statement, he indicated that his employer stated that he had not quite cleared with the service,” said Mr Ohito.

In a telephone interview with the Nation, Mr Ohito exuded confidence that they will still clinch the Siaya governor seat, irrespective of Mr Gumbo’s running mate.

“The candidate here is Gumbo, who enjoys massive support across the county. This latest move will not dent his candidature in anyway,” said Mr Ohito.

A close ally of Mr Owino, who sought anonymity owing to the sensitive nature of the matter, spoke of the tribulations Mr Owino has undergone since he decided to support Mr Gumbo.

He said that Mr Odinga had prevailed upon Mr Owino to drop his bid and support Senator James Orengo. When he did but decided to support Mr Gumbo, it only worsened the situation owing to the high stakes for the top seat in Mr Odinga’s home county.

The source claimed that while Mr Owino confirmed that he had been recalled, he insisted that he may not go back to the service.

“Owino has told us that he will not heed the recall but will keep off the campaigns,” said the source.