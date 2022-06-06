IEBC fails to clear Kang'ata over running mate hitch

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial aspirant in Murang’a County Irungu Kang’ata suffered a setback on Monday after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) suspended his clearance to vie the August 9 General Elections over his choice of running mate, Dr Winfred Mwangi.

His shocked supporters dispersed quickly from the IEBC offices in Mukuyu town as Kanga’ta and Dr Mwangi briefly addressed the media, blaming their competitor’s for the hitch.

By the time of being picked as Kang'ata's running mate, Dr Mwangi, who is a land economist with 20 years of experience in the sector, was serving as a senior lecturer, Department of Real Estate and Construction Management at the University of Nairobi.

According to a statement by IEBC’s Murang’a County Elections Manager the issue arose after Kanga’ta’s running mate failed to provide sufficient proof that she had resigned from employment as stipulated by electoral law.

“The hopeful has been given up to tomorrow (Tuesday) to satisfy the IEBC that he has complied with all legal requirements that go with aspiration of the office he seeks…As of now, the fact of the matter is that he has not been registered to vie in the date that he had with IEBC being Monday morning,” the statement read in part.

As it stands, it is either Dr Kang’ata get a letter of proof from University of Nairobi or, shop for replacement within the next 24 hours.

According to a letter drawn on June 3, 2022 by Musa Boaz and Thomas advocates to the University's Vice Chancellor through the briefing of one Phillip Mbau Kamau identifying himself as a “public spirited Kenyan,” it demanded to know whether Dr Mwangi had resigned from the institution’s employment by February 9, 2022 as stipulated by the electoral law.

“That the above captioned person (Dr Mwangi) was your employee and currently a contestant of a gubernatorial seat within the republic of Kenya and as part of his (Phillip Mbau Kamau) civic duty he has undertaken to ensure that persons seeking public office are people who satisfy all aspects of Chapter Six of the constitution (about Integrity),” the demand letter reads in part.

“Our instructions therefore is to seek that you (University of Nairobi) indicate to us (Musa Boaz and Thomas advocates ) the exact date of resignation of the above Dr Winfred Mwangi for our information and further action if need be,” adding that the answer should be expedited and copied to Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance, planning and Administration .

Another letter drawn on June 4, 2022 by the same law firm on briefing by the same petitioner this time round to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking to have Dr Mwangi’s clearance be put in abeyance until the matter is investigated and determined.

“It is well within your knowledge that the aspirant has not complied with section 43(5) of the Election Act, 2011. In the circumstances that you clear her to run for the position of Deputy Governor, you will have violated the law,” the letter added.

The petitioner continued to attach an annexed letter from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) dated May 31, 2022 addressed to IEBC detailing that the matter was under active investigation and verification.

This came as a National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover for Dr Mwangi was made public indicating that on May 9, 2022 University of Nairobi posing as her employer remitted Sh1, 700 for April 2022 subscription when she was supposed to have ceased being an employee of the campus latest February 9, 2022, Dr Mwangi insisting that she had resigned on August 7.

In consideration of the above intrigues, the IEBC said it was applying due diligence and would verify even as it directed Dr Kang’ata to also take caution and get back to it on Tuesday having also had applied own diligence to satisfy the law.

An agitated Dr Kang’ata responded that “those who have drawn the letter are fearful of our contest and have hatched a plan to keep us off the ballot.”

He said that he leaves it to God to fight his battle “and certainly I will be back tomorrow accompanied by Dr Mwangi as my preferred running mate.”