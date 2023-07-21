Happening Now: Maandamano live updates: Opposition protests enter day 3
Court frees Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Sh100,000 bail
Embakasi MP Babu Owino is now a free man.
A Nairobi court on Friday morning granted him Sh100,000 bail. The MP was on Thursday evening charged with engaging in subversive activities.
Six other suspects charged alongside the lawmaker including Calvin Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho were also freed.
Releasing the suspects, Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina said the prosecution had failed to provide evidence that the suspects would interfere with witnesses once released on bail.