Court frees Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Sh100,000 bail

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino presented at the Milimani Law Courts on charges of engaging in subversive activities. 20/07/23

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Embakasi MP Babu Owino is now a free man.

A Nairobi court on Friday morning granted him Sh100,000 bail.  The MP was on Thursday evening charged with engaging in subversive activities. 

Six other suspects charged alongside the lawmaker including Calvin Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho were also freed. 

Releasing the suspects, Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina said the prosecution had failed to provide evidence that the suspects would interfere with witnesses once released on bail.

