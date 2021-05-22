Coast to front William Ruto’s potential running mate

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto with Kilifi North MP Owen Baya and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar during an Economic Forum for Coast Region Political and Professional Leaders at Sun N Sand Beach Hotel in Kikambala, Kilifi County.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

Coast leaders will soon front one of their own as a potential running mate to Deputy President William Ruto. This decision was made yesterday after a three-day meeting attended by the DP and his allies in Kilifi County.

