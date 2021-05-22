Coast to front William Ruto’s potential running mate

Coast leaders will soon front one of their own as a potential running mate to Deputy President William Ruto. This decision was made yesterday after a three-day meeting attended by the DP and his allies in Kilifi County.

They also elected Prof Hassan Mwakimako and Umra Omar to continue developing the baseline document of the Economic Agenda while former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and Kilifi South MP Owen Baya will sit in the committee to lead the political agenda.

The meeting was attended by MPs Aisha Jumwa, Owen Baya, Khatib Mwashetani, Mohamed Ali,Lydia Haika, former Senator Hassan Omar among others.

“We are with you despite a lot of pressure to abandon you. We know you will not let us down," said Ms Jumwa.

Dr Ruto promised to form an inclusive government which can sustain itself without much borrowing to run it's projects.

He announced that Turkana governor Josephat Nanok, who also attended the meeting, will be responsible in coordinating charters of the eight regions which are being developed.

Eight regions

"I would like to a thank Governor Nanok for accepting to coordinate the eight regions to ensure they come up with charters which will be signed for accountability. What we want is to hear from people," he said.

DP Ruto said the region’s economic forum will help identify local economic activities which improve the lives of citizens.

"I have experience in running the government that is why as we prepare to form the next government, we are changing the conversation to discuss what will add value to mwananchi and not who comes from which tribe and who to hold which position," said the DP during the meeting held at Sun and Sand Resort, Kilifi.

He added that his strategy is to ensure pastoralists, fishermen and farmers in Coast region reap by empowering them from their economic activities.

During the forum, the hybrid Technical Working Committee of politicians, economists and other professionals identified a number of Blue Economy projects, different cash crops such as coconut, cashew nuts and bixa, animal keeping as some of the economic activities to be prioritised in the Coastal charter to be signed between the team and DP Ruto side.

The Coast region economic forum is the second after the Central forum held last month, which intend to develop charter for each region to ensure local economies are boosted.