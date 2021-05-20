Ruto’s UDA begins 2022 march today

Hustler Centre Nairobi

United Democratic Alliance's headquarters, branded Hustler Center, in Nairobi in this photo taken on January 8, 2021. 


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Centre
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The party has divided the country into six clusters and will meet the aspirants in phases as it seeks to solidify the rebranded outfit that Dr Ruto allies want him to use in his State House run next year.

Deputy President William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will today begin nationwide meetings with 2022 General Election hopefuls in a party marketing drive. 

