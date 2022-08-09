City governor hopeful Polycarp Igathe votes at Westlands

Nairobi Azimio la Umoja gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has cast his vote at the Kenya Teachers Trainers College polling station in Westlands constituency, Nairobi County.

Despite faulty Kiems kits and late arrival of election materials at some polling stations, Mr Igathe voted smoothly and urged Kenyans to be patient with the process.

"Let's be patient with one another and the country. This is the most important job and the largest public referendum to exercise our power under the Constitution," he said.

Westlands incumbent MP Tim Wanyoyi also voted at the same polling station an hour before Mr Igathe.