President Uhuru Kenyatta votes in Gatundu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cast his vote at Mutomo Primary School polling station in Gatundu South Constituency, Kiambu County.

He arrived at the station minutes after former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta also cast her vote.

Mama Ngina is the mother to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the wife of founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta expressed confidence that the ongoing voting exercise will run smoothly even as he urged voters to come out in numbers and elect the leaders that form the next government.



The president, who arrived at the polling station accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta seemed jovial as he stepped out of his car and walked into the polling station.

In less than five minutes the president cast his ballot and gave a brief address to the media.

"The voting process is smooth, I wasn't in too long and I just hope continues like that throughout the day,' said President Kenyatta.

He also urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and exercise their right peacefully. He then got to his car and left.

A few minutes before his arrival, his mother former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta had cast her vote at the same station after which she called on Kenyans to come out and vote.

"It is important for everyone to know the importance of casting your vote as it helps determine the person who will lead the country," she said.