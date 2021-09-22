More Kenyans living abroad may vote in 2022 poll, says Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. The electoral commission is planning to extend voting rights to Kenyans living in six more countries.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

The electoral commission is planning to extend voting rights to Kenyans living in six more countries as it prepares to roll out mass voter registration on October 4.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.