Juliana Cherera named IEBC vice chair

Juliana Cherera iebc

IEBC commissioner Juliana Cherera. She has been named the polls agency's vice chair.

Photo credit: File | Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Ms Juliana Whonge Cherera is the new vice chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

