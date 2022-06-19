Catholic bishops: Ignore Wajackoyah and his bhang manifesto

Catholic bishops have hit out at political leaders seeking elective posts with manifestos aimed at legalizing drug usage.

The bishops have asked Kenyans to be vigilant of such leaders who are seeking to promote " immoral and unethical manifestos", which will break the social fabric of the country.

In a statement read by Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria at Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral church on Sunday, the bishops urged Kenyans to reject leaders who have unethical proposals in their manifestos, such as those seeking to support abortion, liberalization of sexual activities such as pornography and promoting drug use.

Archbishop Muheria noted that the manifestos should give Kenyans a glimpse of what a leader ought to be adding that some leaders seeking elective posts have launched manifestos that seems to be an afterthought.

Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria leads faithful of Our Lady of Consolata catholic cathedral in celebration of a mass for the Feast of Corpus Christi in Nyeri town on June 19, 2022. He urged Kenyans maintain peace during the election period and reject leaders who do not respect the sanctity of life. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

“Let us keep this in mind that for a nation to thrive, it must be founded on ethical and moral grounds,'' he said, adding that Kenyans should interrogate each and every leader by looking at their earlier statements and what they stand for.

He further added that as it is an obligation as Christians to vote.

He said: "Every person who will be participating in the up coming August polls to ensure they elect a leader who will embody the vision of the people he intends to lead, who will involve the people indecision making and inspire people to act freely and voluntarily.

“We are not looking forward to electing saints or angels. A leader must therefore be humble in exercising his office... refuse to vote for leaders who will propagate the cancer of corruption rather vote for a leader who will vouch for reconciliation with nature and our creator,” Archbishop Muheria said.

He went on to call for sobriety during the voting exercise while noting that Kenyans have an affinity for casualness or careless voting as they exercise their democratic right.

“We are bound to make a decision on people who will make decisions that will affect us individually and collectively as a nation. We therefore cannot afford to be causal in the way we elect leaders,” he said.

In the past, the archbishop said that Kenyans have voted leaders whose performance in leadership continues to haunt us and must therefore avoid leaders who will bring their evil to leadership.

In addition, he said some seeking elective post loot taxpayers’ money with impunity and disregard of the rule of law while some instigated deadly fights in communities including tribal clashes in the post-election violence and others have become bad influence to our children and the youth and others hurling unrepeatable insults at opponents.