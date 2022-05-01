Archbishop Muheria: We need a sanitiser for toxic politicians

Archbishop Anthony Muheria hit out at unruly politicians who cause divisions by pitting Kenyans against each other on political podiums, urging them to emulate President Mwai Kibaki’s non-confrontational demeanour.

The clergyman zeroed in on what he termed as toxic behaviour by politicians and their constant spew of vile and hate-mongering, particularly in places of worship.

His choice of topic in his sermon carried the day as he hit out at politicians for their unbecoming conduct. The homily could not have come at a better time, as the country is deep in a political season ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“Politicians want to turn the church into rowdy places and political gatherings. We need to give God his space and respect the holy grounds,” he said.

He challenged them to emulate the former Head of State, who never attacked his opponents in his political career of over 50 years.

“He never said a remark against his competitors. We need a special sanitiser to disinfect our toxic mouths,” Archbishop Muheria said, amid applause from mourners.

At the same time, the Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese head cautioned Kenyans not to be dragged into divisive politics by hate-mongering politicians or hold grudges based on politics.

“Kenyans, why do we find it difficult to forgive? This statesman had no enemies; he took no offence. Why is it that we are cheated to hatred?” asked Archbishop Muheria.

In an unprecedented move, the Archbishop went on to call for final prayers before President Uhuru Kenyatta was invited to speak. Ideally, it would have been Deputy President William Ruto who was supposed to invite the president at the end of his speech.

When called to give his remarks, President Kenyatta stuck to the script of the church, keeping his speech brief and shorter than usual. The president, who is known to have lengthy speeches, only spoke for four minutes, mostly condoling with the Kibakis.

“I had my day yesterday to give my tribute to this great man. Today what we heard from the Archbishop is sufficient for me,” Mr Kenyatta said.

At the beginning of the mass held at The Othaya Approved School Grounds, Archbishop Muheria had cautioned that the service would strictly be under the control of the church, and that politicking would not be allowed.

“The family has humbly requested that in honour of his Excellency Mwai Kibaki, we keep off political speeches,” Archbishop Muheria said ahead of the mass.