Campaign Tracker: Elections update as of June 16

The Commission for University Education revoked recognition of Johnson Sakaja's Ugandan University degree on Wednesday. The Nairobi Senator was very incensed that he went for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s jugular.

Political dynamics shifted in Ukambani after Governor Charity Ngilu bowed out of the Kitui’s gubernatorial race.

On the other hand, civil societies claim they have enough reasons to believe that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cannot successfully transmit election results.

The campaign tracker informs all you need to know about Kenya’s politics as at June 16.

Sakaja’s woes deepen as CUE revokes recognition of his Uganda degree

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s woes exacerbated yesterday after the Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked its earlier recognition of a degree from a Ugandan university that he presented for clearance to run for Nairobi County governor.

In the letter signed by CUE chair Prof Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha and addressed to the senator, the commission informed Mr Sakaja that it would need to investigate the authenticity of his degree.

Mr Sakaja presented a Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree certificate from Team University in Uganda.

Earlier, CUE had cleared him after verification from Ugandan authorities that the university is recognised.

“CUE has, however, received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said degree,” Prof Nyaigotti-Chacha says in the letter.

“Consequently, in accordance to (sic) the CUE recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree from the aforementioned university,” the letter further reads.

The chair told Nation that the matter was now under investigation by a multi-agency team because “there have arisen many other concerns that are not academic but criminal in nature”.

IEBC unprepared to transmit election results in August: civil societies

Civil societies yesterday raised concerns about the electoral agency’s preparedness to conduct the August 9 General Election.

This comes after more than half of the polling stations identified for the testing of a new result transmission system (RTS) failed with only 1,200 polling stations successfully transmitted data, out of the 2,900 selected for the system’s dry run. The simulation exercise recorded a 59 per cent failure rate, further fueling doubts on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) readiness to conduct the next elections, which are only 53 days away.

Under the Angaza Movement, 11 civic groups, including ICJ-Kenya, Informaction, Inuka-Kenya and Journalists for Kenya, said the test that was conducted in more than 1,450 wards across the country was a pointer that the IEBC would face serious challenges in making real-time provisional election data accessible to the media and other stakeholders.

“Without good performance for both load testing and stress testing, the IEBC will not know how the RTS will deal with expected or unexpected demands,” said Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director Davis Wambua Malombe.

The groups noted that the transmission signal could not be detected in areas such as Silibwet Township in Bomet Central. In Isiolo North Constituency, Lowangila polling stations could also not receive the signal.In Burat ward, only two out of four centres managed to transmit results. But in Shambani, the results could be submitted albeit after some delays. The transmission worked well at Akili polling station, which had excellent access to the 3G network.

“With more than 50,000 polling stations and some 55 days to go, the IEBC has a small opportunity to ensure there will be no system failure and that all data from all polling stations will be transmitted electronically. The IEBC owes Kenyans integrity, accountability, transparency and credibility,” the lobby groups said.

Sakaja drags Uhuru’s name in his university degree woes

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. His rising political star was on June 15, 2022 on the brink as questions over his academic qualifications threatened to derail his bid for governor of the capital city. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja yesterday accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of influencing the revocation of his credentials by the Commission for University Education(CUE).

He said the action is illegal, null and void and was politically instigated to halt his bid to become Nairobi’s next governor.

Mr Sakaja was once an ally and sworn defender or President Kenyatta, attempted to assure his supporters that come what may, his name will be on the ballot on August 9 via a Facebook post.

“The purported revocation of my credentials by the CUE Chairman is null and void, and politically instigated. The Chairman, Professor Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha, has been coerced and intimidated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to illegally revoke recognition of accreditation that has been properly issued,” he said.

He went on to explain that the CUE had done its due diligence before authenticating his degree certificate, and that the Nairobi County returning officer had used the same document to clear him to run and that it had been coerced to denounce his degree.

“The desperate attempts by President Kenyatta and the so-called Deep State will fall on the sword of justice. I have the requisite qualifications to vie for the position of Governor of Nairobi and will be on the ballot.”

He then said the people of Nairobi will give him a resounding victory, from which he would establish “a city of order and dignity”.

“To President Kenyatta I say: Let the people decide. Not even the threats to arrest me will dim our resolve to serve the people of Nairobi,” he wrote.

Karua campaigns in her Kirinyaga backyard

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua addressing a rally at Kerugoya Stadium in Kirinyaga County.She promised that the Raila Odinga government will reform the health sector. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua on Wednesday took her campaigns to Kirinyaga and pledged the Raila Odinga government would reform the health sector.

She said the crucial sector was in a crisis and urgent measures were required to save Kenyans’ lives.

Ms Karua stressed that reforming healthcare does not require ‘rocket’ science and Mr Odinga was capable of restoring the lost glory of health facilities.

Most Kenyans, she noted, were suffering because hospitals had been run down.

"There are no drugs in hospitals and Kenyans seeking health services are referred to private pharmacies. This is unacceptable," she told hundreds of residents at Kerugoya Stadium.

She attributed the problems facing the sector to poor leadership and corruption.

"Through eradication of corruption and proper implementation of Babacare, we shall make the sector better," she stated. Babacare is Mr Odinga’s promise to offer universal healthcare to Kenyans.

She pleaded with Kenyans to elect Mr Odinga in the August 9 polls for the country’s growth.

"Mr Odinga has a track record of development. He is known for sacrificing himself for the betterment of the country and I'm sure he will deliver if he's given a chance to lead," she said.

She asked Kenyans to reject governors implicated in graft.

“Governors who have looted money for drugs and development projects should be shown the exit come the elections," she added.

I will win in the first round: DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing church leaders from Kibera at his Karen home. Photo credit: DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed ‘fake’ opinion polls that seem to suggest that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga is in the lead, saying they are part of a scheme to rig the August 9 elections.

Addressing supporters at a rally in Embakasi South in Nairobi Tuesday, the DP said he has the numbers to beat Mr Odinga decisively.

“They have tried all means. All that is left is the use of fake opinion polls and spread of propaganda that they shall steal my votes. Do I look like someone they can steal from?” he posed.

Dr Ruto said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) won in the Juja, Msambweni and Kiambaa by-elections against candidates fronted by the establishment because Kenyans were tired of the ‘Handshake’.

“We will also win in August and there’s nothing they will do about it. They will not destroy the railway or swear themselves in since Kenya will move forward. This shall be the hustlers’ government,” he said, adding that he would set aside a Sh100 billion kitty to address youth unemployment.

Ngilu out of Kitui governor race

Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga and Narc leader Charity Ngilu at a rally in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Nairobi, on Thursday. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga yesterday announced that he had offered Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu a big position in the government he is seeking to form, in a move many believe was crafted to end the sibling rivalry that has rocked the coalition.

Consequently, he said, Ms Ngilu will not be defending her seat in the August 9 General Election.

"You will decide between (former Governor Julius) Malombe and (former Senator David) Musila who will be your governor. I want to take Mama to Nairobi," Mr Odinga said while campaigning at Mutha township in Kitui County.

The announcement sparked celebrations from, among others, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Dr Malombe and Kitui South MP Rachael Kaki, who were present.

The move by Mr Odinga, according to analysts, comes as a big relief to Ms Ngilu, who was facing stiff competition from Dr Malombe of Wiper, Mr Musila of Jubilee and former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Long before Mr Odinga’s declaration, Ms Ngilu had sparked speculation that she was contemplating dropping out of the race. A month ago, on the sidelines of a meeting between aspirants for various seats at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Narc party leader indicated that she was seeking a seat in the national government. She had vowed to team up with Mr Musila to teach Dr Malombe and Mr Mueke a lesson.

Leave Keroche Breweries alone, DP Ruto urges KRA

Keroche Breweries Tabitha Karanja (left) hugs Deputy President William Ruto after joining UDA in Nakuru on January 26, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday defended Keroche Breweries, the company associated with Nakuru Senate candidate Tabitha Karanja, which the taxman has shut down over tax arrears.

The DP at the same time also accused his rival in the presidential race of working with people who were out to kill enterprises.

Ms Karanja is running for the Nakuru Senate seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, the same party on whose ticket the DP is seeking the presidency.

The DP, who was accompanied by other Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula in his tour of Kisii, said the government had closed the Naivasha-based brewery, locking out hundreds of employees affecting thousands of families depending on it.

He explained that Keroche is a big industrialist, employing effectively many Kenyans and giving business to others.

"To say that Keroche has been closed because of the political persuasion of Mama Keroche is the worst insult and worst form of impunity in the Republic of Kenya," he said.

Dr Ruto then urged Kenyans top vote en masse on August 9 to remove impunity from Kenya.

"The only mistake the Keroche woman has committed is to decline joining Azimio. Your days are numbered. You cannot close Keroche because of political issues. That is pure politics," said Dr Ruto, who termed Azimio la Umoja Coalition a group of anti-business leaders.

On Tuesday, Ms Karanja, who is the CEO of Keroche breweries, asked the KRA for a moratorium to settle the tax arrears, noting that the taxman had in May shut down the brewer despite initial agreements.

Ms Karanja in a statement said that on May 15, the KRA shut down the brewery, rendering hundreds of people jobless.

"Our pleas for time to resume payment on attaining full operational performance were rejected, but the KRA promised that we would walk the recovery journey together," said Ms Karanja.

Why Ganja President Wajackoyah believes Ruto, Raila are small-time liars

Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah, has dismissed his two main competitors Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga as "small time liars".

He said there is nothing in the big two's promises that has not been made before since the world came to being – but were never actualised.

He promised Dr Ruto and Azimio boss Mr Odinga a reckoning time in the race to the state house "and my team with its practical sense promises will surprise you".

Campaigning in Sagana town along Makutano-Nyeri road, Prof Wajackoyah said Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga are giving Kenyans "false and unrealistic promises with no attempt to convince."

"Ruto is promising us wheelbarrows, Raila is promising us Sh6,000 per head... Wheelbarrow to do what in our lives? Sh6,000 raised from where our emergency is to service the national debts?" he posed.

Prof Wajackoyah maintained that the only way out is to grow bhang and rear poisonous snakes, fight corruption and make everyone happy.