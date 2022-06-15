Karua storms her Kirinyaga backyard, says Raila will transform the health sector

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua on Wednesday took her campaigns to Kirinyaga and pledged the Raila Odinga government would reform the health sector.

She said the crucial sector was in a crisis and urgent measures were required to save Kenyans’ lives.

Ms Karua stressed that reforming healthcare does not require ‘rocket’ science and Mr Odinga was capable of restoring the lost glory of health facilities.

Most Kenyans, she noted, were suffering because hospitals had been run down.

"There are no drugs in hospitals and Kenyans seeking health services are referred to private pharmacies. This is unacceptable," she told hundreds of residents at Kerugoya Stadium.

She attributed the problems facing the sector to poor leadership and corruption.

"Through eradication of corruption and proper implementation of Babacare, we shall make the sector better," she stated. Babacare is Mr Odinga’s promise to offer universal healthcare to Kenyans.

She pleaded with Kenyans to elect Mr Odinga in the August 9 polls for the country’s growth.

"Mr Odinga has a track record of development. He is known for sacrificing himself for the betterment of the country and I'm sure he will deliver if he's given a chance to lead," she said.

She asked Kenyans to reject governors implicated in graft.

“Governors who have looted money for drugs and development projects should be shown the exit come the elections," she added.

The Narc-Kenya leader said governors accused of graft were a liability to Kenyans and they should be blocked from getting into public office through the vote.

"Corruption is deeply rooted in many counties and there are no funds for development. Those who have messed up should not be re-elected," she said.

She reiterated the Odinga government would fight poverty.

"We shall advance Sh6,000 to poor families on a monthly basis to uplift their living standards and therefore Kenyans should be prepared for a comfortable life under the leadership of Odinga," she said.

She lashed out at the Kenya Kwanza coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto, accusing its leaders of being retrogressive.

"These leaders have not helped our people at all. Many of them are dishonest and the country's resources should not be entrusted with them," she said.

Ms Karua said the Mt Kenya region was now friendly to Mr Odinga and had told Azimio leaders to campaign without fear.

"Odinga has dominated the region and leaders should campaign freely for him. Our people should now not feel intimidated. They should go everywhere using Odinga's campaign posters because we are set to win the polls," she said.

Local leaders, led by Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara, vowed to move from door to door drumming up support for Mr Odinga.

"Kirinyaga is for Odinga and Ms Karua. We shall give them all the votes so that they can win the polls," said Mr Kang'ara.

He described Ms Karua as a courageous politician who took on former President Moi during the struggle for multiparty democracy.

The Jubilee boss said Mr Odinga did well to appoint Ms Karua as his deputy, adding the duo would revive the economy and improve the living standards of Kenyans.

Kirinyaga Central MP Munene Wambugu said the county was an Azimio zone and “there will be no retreat”.

Mr Wambugu, who is seeking to recapture his seat under Jubilee, promised to mobilise his supporters to cast votes for Mr Odinga.

Former Kirinyaga senator Daniel Karaba praised Mr Odinga for ensuring gender balance by naming Ms Karua his deputy.

Mt Kenya, which lacks a ‘serious’ presidential candidate in the 2022 polls, is seen as a battleground between Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga.

Prof Nyaga Kindiki, a political analyst and Moi University lecturer, said the political wave in the region was slowly shifting in favour of Mr Odinga after he named Ms Karua his running mate.

“People will be surprised as Raila is likely to get more votes in Mt Kenya than Ruto in the August polls,” Prof Kindiki said.