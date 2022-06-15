Campaign Tracker: Elections update as of June 15

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s name is proving so hot that it had to be re-edited thrice before being dropped from the University of Nairobi’s list of notable alumni.

Wavinya Ndeti’s Machakos gubernatorial race challenged in court as petitioners poke her “questionable” academic papers! High court deals a big blow to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s bid for Mombasa governor seat even as Roots presidential candidate offered a peculiar solution for men abusing women.

Always remember to keep the police uniform out of your mouth while campaigning, we tell you why Interior PS Karanja Kibicho is not amused by some politicians over the same!

The campaign tracker tells you all you need to know about Kenya’s politics at June 15.

Senator Sakaja’s name edited three times before being dropped at the University of Nairobi alumni list

The staff managing University of Nairobi (UoN) alumni website had a hectic Tuesday afternoon editing, re-editing then expunging Sakaja’s name from the varsity’s prestigious “notable alumni” list.

A few hours after the Nation exposed that the university had listed Mr Sakaja as an alumnus of the university’s Faculty of Science and Technology; the institution edited the details leaving just the fact that the senator had joined the institution from 2013 to 2016.

A few minutes later, the university removed the years of his study.

“Sakaja Johnson (born 2 February 1985) is the current Senator of Nairobi County. He joined (the) University of Nairobi from 2013 to 2016,” read the first edited post.

The next post was further edited to, “Sakaja Johnson (born 2 February 1985) is the current Senator of Nairobi County. He joined (the) University of Nairobi."

Less than 30 minutes later, Mr Sakaja’s name, alongside his previously embedded photo from the website were deleted.

“Your search yielded no results,” is what a search on the site yielded.

UoN is yet to release an official statement on why the information on the website was edited or why the senator had earlier been listed as its graduate.

On May 31, UoN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs Prof Julius Ogeng’o in a verification letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), attached Mr Sakaja’s academic transcripts saying they are incomplete as they have not been signed by the university.

Prof Ogeng’o added that the records available indicate that he did not complete his studies and there was no record of graduation.

“He undertook the programme, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, at University for four years from 2003/2004 to 2007/2008,” said Prof Ogeng’o.

During his Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clearance, Mr Sakaja presented a degree certificate and transcripts from the Team University in Uganda.

Three Laikipia politicians warned over chaos by police

Security agencies in Laikipia County yesterday said they are monitoring three politicians said to be inciting their supporters to cause violence during political campaigns

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri who chairs the County Security Committee warned police will not only apprehend the youths implicated in the vice but lock up the politicians engaging them in criminal activities.

“I am issuing a stern warning to the three politicians that if they do not stop their clandestine activities, they should be prepared to be locked up in police cells together with the youths they are arming with crude weapons. We are aware that they have been holding night meetings aimed at planning how to cause chaos during campaigns,” Mr Kanyiri said.

The warning comes after five youths were arrested for allegedly planning to attack supporters of a different political camp at the behest of their preferred candidate.

The incident occurred last Saturday ahead of a tour by Deputy President William Ruto to Nanyuki Town for a campaign rally.

The well-attended rally, however, ended without any ugly incident.

Politicians allied to the Kenya Kwanza alliance had mobilized their supporters in a show of political might with hope of getting public endorsement by the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.

Two hours before the arrival of Dr Ruto, the youths engaged in a shouting match at Nanyuki Central Park to a point it threatened to degenerate into chaos, prompting security officers to intervene and apprehend some of the youths who were in possession of crude weapons.

Vote for me to the last man, Raila pleads with Nyanza voters

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga has pleaded with his Nyanza backyard to vote for him to the last man in the August 9 polls.

Mr Odinga said he is yet to start his campaigns in the region that boasts of 2.6 million votes but promised to pitch camp there in the next two weeks.

“I have not come to Nyanza for campaign purposes. But I will come back in the next two weeks with my entire team. We will pitch camp here for a week with you my people,” Mr Odinga said yesterday in Kisii.

He rallied his backyard to give him 100 percent of the votes.

Mr Odinga was this week forced to postpone his tour of Nyanza region due to infighting among Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) leaders and a revolt against the six-piece voting call, which the former prime minister has been pushing for.

Mr Odinga, who explained to residents his economic and governance policies, promised to spur the region’s economy.

He promised to fight corruption, saying it was the biggest disease bedevilling Kenyans. He spoke while addressing hundreds of mourners in Isecha, where he had attended the burial of Mama Priscah Mokua, the mother of Kitutu Chache North ODM candidate Geofrey Asanyo.

High Court declines to suspend IEBC decision barring Sonko’s Mombasa Gubernatorial bid

The High Court has declined to temporarily suspend a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to disqualify former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from contesting in the Mombasa Governor’s race in the August 9 polls.

Mr Sonko wanted to be granted the order should the court allow an application by IEBC to have the hearing of his case challenging the electoral body’s decision to disqualify him adjourned.

However, Justice John Mativo, sitting in Mombasa, ruled that it would be dangerous for the court to issue the order at the moment without hearing all the parties on merit as it may interfere with other related ongoing disputes.

“I am alive to the fact that the applicant (Mr Sonko) application is pending before me, several issues stand in the way of stay (suspension orders), it would be prudent for the applicant to surmount them,” said Justice Mativo on Tuesday.

Through lawyer Edwin Mukele, IEBC sought to have the hearing of the case adjourned to allow him attend to a sick relative at a hospital in Nairobi.

However, through his lawyers led by Mr Jared Magolo, the former Governor argued that though he sympathised with the predicament of Mr Mukele and did not oppose adjournment, the court ought to give him the temporary orders.

Wiper Democratic Party fights to have Sonko on the ballot

The Wiper Democratic Movement party yesterday lodged a complaint at the electoral commission's Dispute Resolution Committee protesting the decision to bar former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko from vying for Mombasa governorship over claims that he is unsuitable to hold a public office.

Mr Sonko has also filed a separate case challenging his disqualification. He appeared before the committee at the Milimani law courts alongside the Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) failed to clear Mr Sonko over failure to present his original Degree Certificate, certified copy of the Degree Certificate and breach of Article 75 of the Constitution.

"There was no legal basis for the returning officer to reject or refuse to consider the nomination application of Mr Sonko or refuse to clear him as a candidate for gubernatorial elections scheduled for August 9, 2022," says the party.

It says it is alive to the communication by the IEBC that all candidates with an active appeal pending in Court were to be cleared by its Returning Officers.

Furthermore, the party is aware that it is against this backdrop that Sirisia MP John Waluke was cleared to contest for the position of Member of Parliament though he has a pending criminal case.

"We contend that the Mombasa County Returning Officer and by extension the IEBC is applying double standards in its decision to refuse to clear Mr Sonko," the party said.

Wavinya Ndeti’s race for Machakos Governor in limbo

Former Transport chief administrative secretary Wavinya Ndeti’s gubernatorial bid could be on the rocks after two Machakos voters lodged a complaint at the electoral commission challenging its decision to allow her to contest for the governor's seat.

Mr Gideon Ngewa Kenya and Mr Kisilu Mutisya want the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) disputes resolution committee to revoke the clearance of Ms Ndeti over claims that she is not qualified to vie for the position.

In the complaint, the voters have alleged that the Wiper Democratic Party candidate does not have a university degree as required by the law.

They allege that her academic certificates are questionable, inconsistent and that although she claims to have studied in the UK, there is no record of her ever registering in the UK under permutations of her name.

They questioned how the City University, London, would have allegedly awarded Ms Ndeti a Masters degree in Business systems analysis and design without her having undertaken a first degree on November 6, 1992.

They added that Ms Ndeti apparently obtained a degree (Bsc) in Computing Studies from South Bank University London on July 18, 1995.

"Undertaking a degree after being awarded a masters in a closely-related subject is equally problematic. The degree in Computing Studies awarded by South Bank University to Ms Ndeti raises a number of issues," the complainants claim.

They also questioned the title of the degree saying it was extremely uncommon to a point that it does not feature online as a course'.

"Computer Science is the universal course title for this field of study. Indeed, the graduate Diploma awarded to Ms Ndeti by South Bank Polytechnic London some five years earlier in 1990, was for Computer Science. It is very unlikely that the University would have changed the degree title to Computing Studies in a span of five years," the voters allege.

Police uniform here to stay, PS Kibicho tells Gachagua

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho rubbished comments by Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua on the police uniform, saying the current one was a carefully considered choice that was endorsed by the relevant government committee.

He said the Uniform Committee that has the final word on police uniforms approved the blue colour to represent the unified attire following the merger of the Administration Police and the Kenya Police under the Kenya Police Service.

PS Kibicho said politicians criticising the new uniform are insincere as they ought to know the circumstances and the process surrounding the adoption of a neutral colour.

“Uniforms are not just a matter of colour. They signify certain doctrines that must be appreciated whenever a merger occurs. It is disrespectful for (Mathira MP) Rigathi Gichagua, who, being a former government administrator, knows too well the role of the Uniform Committee, to contemptuously dismiss the careful considerations that informed the new uniform,” the PS said.

While criticising the blue uniform during an economic forum in Nyandarua last weekend, Mr Gachagua threatened that a new Kenya Kwanza government will withdraw and donate them to the Presbyterian Church that traditionally kits members of its Women’s Guild in blue dresses and head gears.

Khalwale stoned in Kakamega after failing to endorse Malala

Former Kakamega Senator who is eyeing to recapture the same seat was yesterday stoned during a rally in Matungu after he failed to endorse the incumbent Senator, Cleophas Malala’s bid for the county’s governorship.

His vehicle was heavily pelted with stones by a group of rowdy youths while he was exiting a Kenya Kwanza rally in the area.

Trouble began after the senator, told the residents to weigh all the leaders seeking their votes and vote for whomever they want for any seat and went ahead to campaign for himself. The statement did not augur well with Senator Malala who confronted him and said Mr khalwale was confused.

It was after the confrontation that Khalwale was forced out of the rally, allegedly by Malala's supporters and as his security details cleared the way, a group of rowdy youths followed his car telling him to go away and started throwing stones at his car while chanting anti-Khalwale slogans.

Prof Wajackoyah to hang men abusing women

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah said that once he is elected, his government will hang to death all men who abuse their wives. In a move likely to cause alarm, Wajackoyah said he is serious about punishing those who make women cry.