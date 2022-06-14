UoN now expunges Sakaja's name from alumni page after series of edits

The University of Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon edited its website three times before finally dropping the name of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja from the hallowed “notable alumni” list.

A few hours after the Nation exposed that the university had listed Mr Sakaja as an alumnus of the university, Faculty of Science and Technology, the institution edited the details leaving just the fact that the senator had joined the institution from 2013 to 2016.

A few minutes later, his details were edited, omitting the years of his study.

“Sakaja Johnson(born 2 February 1985) is the current Senator of Nairobi County. He joined (the) University of Nairobi from 2013 to 2016,” read the first edited post.

The next post was later edited to, “Sakaja Johnson (born 2 February 1985) is the current Senator of Nairobi County. He joined (the) University of Nairobi."

In less than 30 minutes, the name of Mr Sakaja was finally dropped from the website.

“Your search yielded no results,” is what a search on the site yielded.

UoN is yet to release an official statement on why the information on the website has been edited or why the senator had earlier been listed as its graduate.

The initial text posted on the university’s official website Faculty of Science and Technology, (https://sciencetechnology.uonbi.ac.ke/alumni) read: “Sakaja Johnson, born February 1985, is the current Senator of Nairobi county. He joined University of Nairobi, where he graduated with a degree in Actuarial Science. At UON he, Sakaja set up a financial Consultancy firm, Arthur Johnson Consultants, during his fourth year in campus.”

The university had also embedded his photo.

On May 31, UoN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs Prof Julius Ogeng’o in a verification letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), attached Mr Sakaja’s academic transcripts saying they are incomplete as they have not been signed by the university.

Prof Ogeng’o added that the records available indicate that he did not complete his studies and there was no record of graduation.

“He undertook the programme, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, at University for four years from 2003/2004 to 2007/2008,” said Prof Ogeng’o.