Politicians warned over chaos 

Security agencies in Laikipia County are monitoring three politicians said to be inciting their supporters to cause violence during political campaigns.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri who chairs the County Security Committee warned police will not only apprehend the youths implicated in the vice but lock up the politicians engaging hem in criminal activities.

“I am issuing a stern warning to the three politicians that if they do not stop their clandestine activities, they should be prepared to be locked up in police cells together with the youths they are arming with crude weapons. We are aware that they have been holding night meetings aimed at planning how to cause chaos during campaigns,” Mr Kanyiri said.

The warning comes after five youths were arrested for allegedly planning to attack supporters of a different political camp at the behest of their preferred candidate.

The incident occurred last Saturday ahead of a tour by Deputy President William Ruto to Nanyuki Town for a campaign rally.

The well attended rally, however, ended without any ugly incident.

Politicians allied to the Kenya Kwanza alliance had mobilized their supporters in a show of political might with hope of getting public endorsement by the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.

Two hours before the arrival of Dr Ruto, the youths engaged in a shouting match at Nanyuki Central Park to a point it threatened to degenerate into chaos, prompting security officers to intervene and apprehend some of the youths who were in possession of crude weapons.

The suspects were arraigned before a Nanyuki court on Monday where they denied charges of preparing to commit a felony. Four of the suspects were alleged to have been armed with blunt objects while one was said to have been armed with a machete.

Mr Kanyiri reminded the politicians that they had signed the Code of Conduct that binds them to maintain peace during campaigns.