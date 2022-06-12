DP Ruto climbs down on six-piece voting for UDA

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday asked voters in Laikipia county to pick the best candidates under Kenya Kwanza coalition and not necessarily those in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In what is likely to intensify sibling rivalry among candidates seeking to be elected under Kenya Kwanza, Dr Ruto did not talk about UDA but asked voters to ensure those elected are in the coalition he leads.

“I ask you to elect Kenya Kwanza candidates from governor, woman representative and senator,” the DP said at Nanyuki Central Park.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, The Service Party (TSP) boss Mwangi Kiunjuri, Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) chief and Gatundu south MP Moses Kuria and several other lawmakers.

Water and insecurity

The Laikipia governor seat is the only one in the county that has a Kenya Kwanza alliance candidate.

It will be duel between Mr Joshua Irungu, who is flying the UDA flag, and incumbent Ndiritu Muriithi on a Jubilee ticket – one of the parties under the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

The Laikipia East seat is contested by incumbent Mohammed Amin Deddy on a UDA ticket against Mr Kiunjuri of TSP, both parties being part of Kenya Kwanza.

Before the rally, supporters of the two candidates engaged in a shouting match and almost fought.

Police officers calmed down the situation.

Tension remained high in Nanyuki, with businesses near the park closing as police officers in riot gear patrolled the town for two hours.

The Laikipia Senate seat is being contested by three Kenya Kwanza hopefuls.

Also Read: Ruto woos women with raft of promises

They are incumbent John Kinyua (UDA), Mr John Kiama (TSP) and Mr Henry Mbuthia of CCK.

Addressing the crowd which braved the rain, Dr Ruto promised to end insecurity in Laikipia county and ensure adequate water for households through construction of a mega dam in Nanyuki.

Work on the dam has not begun more than three years after the government made the promise.

“The government had good development plans but most projects were abandoned after the March 9, 2018 handshake (between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga),” he said.

Earlier, he also blamed the “Devil” for the promises by the government on water projects that were not fulfilled.

During the Nyandarua Economic Forum and in Nyahururu, the DP said the Jubilee government has only completed five projects out of the listed 57.

In the forum organised by UDA, the Kenya Kwanza team criticised President Kenyatta, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, Governor Francis Kimemia, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and lawmakers that have not abandoned the ruling party.

“We ask for forgiveness from Kenyans as the handshake frustrated our development agenda. We intended to complete 57 irrigation dams but only managed five. The devil came in, followed by the handshake,” Dr Ruto said.

He appealed to Kenyans to vote for Kenya Kwanza candidates “to make it easy for my government to implement identified economic and development projects”.

He said Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have no development record.

“Kenya has no time for trial and error. We have no time with leaders that sabotaged the Big Four Agenda. We must ensure this country moves towards the revival of the economy,” he said.

The politicians accused Governor Kimemia, Mr Kimunya and MP Kioni of being a barrier to development and frustrating UDA candidates in Nyandarua.

Former Woman Representative UDA Kipipiri constituency seat candidate Wanjiku Muhia led local politicians in asking the DP and his running mate Gachagua to camp in Nyandarua and help “neutralise Jubilee-allied politicians”.

Mr George Gachagua, the UDA Ndaragua candidate, said Mr Kioni’s campaign methods have hurt the UDA position locally and internationally.

He added that Mr Kioni “is using damaging videos and raising emotions of Kenyans”.