Hassan Joho, Amason Kingi
Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Bid to form Coast party hits snag as Kadu-Asili pulls out

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The dream of forming a political outfit for Coast region ahead of next year’s General Election has suffered yet another blow after Kadu-Asili pulled out of talks to merge four parties into one.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen kill 7 in north-central Nigeria

  2. Stolen assets worth Sh20bn recovered in 10 years: EACC

  3. British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca jab

  4. Bashir Mohamed: What autopsy reveals

  5. Samoa in crisis as PM-elect sworn in

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.