BBI the way to a prosperous future, Education CAS tells youths

Education CAS Zack Kinuthia

Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zack Kinuthia during an interview at his Uchumi House office in Nairobi on September 1, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The CAS has asked the youth to instead take advantage of opportunities presented by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The youth should support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as it is not a political document but a means to a prosperous future for all young Kenyans, Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zack Kinuthia has said.

