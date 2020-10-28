Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Spouses of public officials could be barred from State tenders

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • Report discourages public officers from making decisions that benefit relatives financially.
  • It proposes that spouses of public officers be left to engage in the private sector to avoid potential conflict of interest.

Spouses of public officers should not do business with the Government, the Building Bridges Initiative’s report recommends, seeking to curb abuse of office by powerful figures who influence award of lucrative tenders to close relatives.

