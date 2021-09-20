BBI: IEBC legal officer says not involved in Supreme Court appeal

Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati speaks during an induction of new commissioners in Mombasa on September 10, 2021. The commission's legal affairs director says he was not consulted when Mr Chebukati and two other commissioners decided to appeal the BBI ruling at the Supreme Court.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The opinion of the legal department at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was not sought before the polls agency appealed the Court of Appeal judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

