IEBC quorum hitch puts fate of 26 mini polls in limbo

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The fate of 26 by-elections conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) since 2018 hangs in the balance following a decision by the Appellate Court to affirm a declaration that the agency has no quorum to conduct its business.

