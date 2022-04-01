Azimo now a party

The party that will sponsor ODM leader Raila Odinga to the ballot in the August polls has been revealed as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

The name was announced after secretaries-general from parties formerly under Azimio la Umoja and One Kenya Alliance signed coalition documents signifying agreement to form the coalition party.

As indicated in a statement read by Wiper Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla, who is also the Lamu woman representative, one of the documents signed was an application to formally register that name.

“(We have signed) the application form for effecting the registration of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party,” said Ms Abdalla.

She added that the secretaries-general also signed a document that recognises Mr Odinga as their candidate.

“All the political parties constituting the coalition political party formally endorse the Right Honourable Raila Odinga as the coalition’s sole presidential candidate,” Ms Abdalla noted.

Another document signed was a deed of agreement “which officially brings all the constituent parties under Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party” as explained by Ms Abdalla.

At the press conference held in Nairobi, the party leaders announced that the party will start countrywide campaign tours on Saturday April 2.

“From tomorrow, the country will bear witness through our principals walking together, campaigning together in every part of this country. And that again will attest to our resolve to walk together and form the next government on August 9,” said Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua.

Mr Wambua added that the team will start from West Pokot then head to Turkana on Sunday and Monday.