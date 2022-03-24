Keep off Narok affairs, Azimio tells DP Ruto

Leaders allied to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in Narok have come out with guns blazing in reaction to Deputy President William Ruto’s claims of incitement and tribalism.

MPs Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North) and Gideon Konchellah (Kilgoris), who are eyeing the gubernatorial and Senate seat respectively, said they were peaceful leaders.

"We have heard DP Ruto and his allies, who held a political rally at the border of Narok and Bomet, claim that we in Azimio are divisive and out to disrupt peace. I want to tell them to keep off Narok affairs," said Mr Kenta.

The legislator dismissed claims that he would sideline some communities should he be elected governor, saying his record on cohesion speaks for itself.

"I have been MP for 10 years and Narok town, which hosts all the tribes, is within my constituency and no one has been chased away. Our opponents should shun such propaganda," said Mr Kenta.

For his part, Mr Konchellah reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance was out to drive a wedge between communities that have been living together harmoniously.

"For the 20 years I served as Kilgoris MP, I have been able to keep the Kipsigis and Maasai communities together and if elected senator and Kenta governor we shall safeguard the interests of all communities," added Mr Konchellah.

Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchellah (Left) and Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta addressing Journalists outside Narok County Commissioners' offices on March, 23, 2022 Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The leaders, who were accompanied by Youth Affairs PS Charles Sunkuli and Narok Maasai Council of Elders Chairman Kelena ole Nchoe, held a two-hour closed-door meeting on Wednesday with area County Commissioner Isaac Masinde to discuss peace in the county.

During the launch of UDA gubernatorial aspirant Patrick Ntutu’s bid, Dr Ruto warned the Azimio team against using the issue of Mau Forest to incite some communities.

The DP and his allies claimed the Azimio team only comes to Narok to incite people using Mau Forest and land issues and that they lack a political agenda to sell to the people.

Mr Kenta also called on the incumbent governor Samuel Tunai to clear pending bills and equip health facilities before the August 9 elections.

Mr Nchoe dismissed Dr Ruto's claims, accusing the UDA camp of hypocrisy and playing politics of disunity.