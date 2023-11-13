Azimio’s Raila Odinga makes political comeback, bristles for 2027 battle with Ruto

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has made a comeback into the political scene after months of silence, spoiling for a fight with President William Ruto’s administration.

Announcing his return, Mr Odinga has vowed to release a dossier on the government-to-government oil deal that he claimed was a scam meant to rip off Kenyans.

In another move that is sure to send shockwaves across the country, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has also launched a nationwide registration drive to strengthen the Opposition outfit that is affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Mr Odinga has kept mum since the official resumption of bi-partisan talks between the Kenya Kwanza government and the Opposition.

The talks, held under the aegis of the National Dialogue Committee, have been aimed at resolving sticking issues surrounding the hotly contested August 9 presidential elections, which resulted in waves of anti-government protests.

New team

The negotiations have been centred on six issues — outstanding constitutional matters, electoral justice, entrenchment of funds in the Constitution, establishment of State offices, fidelity to political parties and addressing the high cost of living.

While the dialogue team has agreed on matters surrounding formation of a new team to pick members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of the offices of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Leader of the Official Opposition, as well as fidelity to political parties, the issue on the cost of living have proven to be a hard nut to crack.

Frequent attacks

But, having gone slow on the anti-government protests and frequent attacks on President Ruto’s administration over the high cost of living and several taxes introduced by the government to give dialogue a chance, the ODM leader appears to have adopted a new stance.

With King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla having left the country, Mr Odinga seems ready to renew his attacks on President Ruto’s regime, even as Kenyans continue to grapple with tough economic times and a struggling economy.

He said his first action will be to blow the whistle on alleged corruption in Kenya Kwanza, starting with the government-to-government oil deal. He claimed that government officials had negotiated a deal to add an illegal Sh30 per litre to the price of fuel.

Speaking while addressing mourners in Nyakach, Kisumu County during the burial of the wife of former Defence chief administrative secretary and one-time Nyakach MP Peter Odoyo, Mr Odinga claimed that the Ugandan government had pulled out after realising the corrupt dealings.

Play ball

He said the arrangement that was signed between the governments of Kenya, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia is a scam.

“I can say that here without fear of contradiction that out of Sh217 we pay per litre, Sh30 goes to some people's pockets, the real price should be Sh187,” said Mr Odinga.

“That is why Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni refused to play ball; why should he pay for the corruption of Kenyan officials?” Mr Odinga claimed.

The ODM leader has in the past outed multibillion-shilling scandals in the government, including National Youth Service and Eurobond sagas.

Apart from releasing corruption dossiers, the former prime minister has also added fresh impetus in his political machinations by scheduling several political rallies in his Nyanza backyard.

While speaking in his Siaya backyard, the former prime minister pointed out that all other Azimio parties like Wiper and Jubilee are also registering with the target to have at least 10 million registered party members.

“I want us to show the United Democratic Alliance [UDA] that we are not fools, we want at least 10 million members,” said Mr Odinga.

Smarting from the inroads made into his turf by his political nemesis, Mr Odinga is now keen on erasing any gains that might have been made by Dr Ruto.

The inroads made by the UDA party into Nyanza and Siaya County in particular have caused jitters among the ODM leaders, prompting a sudden launch of mass registration of members.

President Ruto has embarked on a charm offensive of Mr Odinga’s traditional bases as he seeks to voters who have for years stood with the former premier.

He has visited Mr Odinga’s strongholds in his unrelenting forays to eat into Azimio-leaning zones ahead of the 2027 polls.

Following a narrow victory over the former prime minister in last year’s presidential election, President Ruto has not been resting on his laurels as he seeks to penetrate regions that voted Mr Odinga almost to the last man.

Dr Ruto was declared the fifth President of the republic in the first round after receiving 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes, giving a margin of 233,211 votes.

However, the majority of the votes (4.54 million) were from the 10 Mt Kenya counties, and seven North Rift counterparts which contributed 2,938, 309 votes and 1.6 million votes, respectively.

With Mr Odinga mum on whether or not he will make a sixth stab at the presidency in 2027, the Head of State has been increasingly targeting Opposition strongholds in a bid to get a head start against the veteran politician.

However, the ODM leader is now keen to turn the tides as he positions his Opposition team for a stab in 2027.

The former PM, who unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, had in the past indicated that he will soon provide political direction to his supporters after reports emerged of a secret push to have him make another stab at the presidency come 2027.

“I’m not tired; do you see me giving up? Do you want me to continue? When the time is right, I will tell you what to follow,” the 77-year old told his supporters during a tour of Western region.

Mr Odinga has also castigated early political campaigns mounted by a section of leaders in Kisumu County, warning them against premature political battles at the expense of development.

He expressed his dissatisfaction after supporters allied to two political leaders vying for a parliamentary seat caused a commotion at the funeral and bringing the function to a stop temporarily.

Serving the residents

“When I came in, there were residents who were pushing each other; we just cleared elections the other day, keep your energy for 2026,” said a visibly angry Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga told off politicians angling to succeed Kisumu Governor Anyany Ngong’o, asking them to dedicate their energy to serving the residents rather than fighting for seats.

He urged the leaders to work together and support those in power to help them achieve their political agenda.

“Right, now Kisumu has one governor, Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o; let him work, let him do his job. Let me not hear such a thing again,” said Mr Odinga.

He said, adding that “the earliest we can start hearing about politicians vying for the seats should be in June 2026.”



