Ruto to Nyanza residents: I’m here to promote cohesion

President William Ruto has told Nyanza residents that his four-day visit to the region is deliberate and aimed at building cohesion in the country after many years of divisive politics.

President Ruto said he was touring Nyanza not because he had nowhere else to go, but because it was important for all Kenyans to feel part of his government.

Speaking at Uriri Technical Training College in Migori County on Sunday, where he attended an interdenominational service, Dr Ruto said he is keen to unite Kenyans and ensure that every citizen benefits from his administration.

"I am the President of Kenya, you are citizens of Kenya, so this is your government," he told Migori residents in his continued push for an inclusive government.

The head of state is on a four-day working tour of Nyanza, a region that has over the years supported the leader of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, Raila Odinga.

Dr Ruto said tribal politics was now a thing of the past, noting that 'never again in the history of Kenya will we have divisions based on where you come from'.

In another jab at his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, who has been advocating for shares in government based on how a region voted in the last election, Dr Ruto told Nyanza residents who voted overwhelmingly for his political nemesis Mr Odinga to feel part of his government.

"We will not economically segregate any region because they did not vote for us. Even though you, the people of Migori, gave me very few votes, I am here to thank you. I am grateful because you ensured a non-violent General Election in 2022," said President Ruto.

He added: "We will continue to work with all county governments to promote development in our country.

He noted that the last General Election had three themes that revolved around peaceful voting, non-tribalism and for the first time in the country's history, citizens and God chose their leader.

"It was not about machinery, system or deep state," Dr Ruto said, noting that the citizens had their way.

He said his government was determined to boost development in Nyanza and other parts of the country as he promised the region more projects.

"I have spoken to your Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita and we are also working with your Governor Ochillo Ayacko on how to implement the various development projects listed here," he said as he promised more roads, extension of water and electricity, improved health services, a ready market for their agricultural produce among others.

However, he urged residents to stop demonstrating and destroying property if they want more development.