Azimio: Ruto long on promises, short on delivery

Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja team yesterday, February 14 dismissed Deputy President William Ruto as a political failure without qualifications to lead the nation.

The Azimio brigade led by Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho and ODM chairman John Mbadi, told supporters in Migori that the DP had abandoned his duties and failed to fulfil any of the promises he made in 2017.

They also dismissed claims by Kenya Kwanza Alliance that the government was planning to rig the August 9 General Election in favour of the former Prime Minister.

“All the DP and his team do is to make big promises at their campaign rallies to hoodwink Kenyans into supporting his bid. He needs to know that Kenyans will not be fooled by his campaign gimmicks,” Governor Joho said.

Mr Mbadi said Dr Ruto should prepare to accept the outcome of the polls.

“We are telling the DP to get ready to serve in his new capacity as the leader of the opposition since there are strong signs that he will lose the elections. This is why leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance are busy talking about rigged elections since they know they do not stand any chance of winning the polls,” he said.

The leaders said the DP should stop taking credit for the Jubilee administration’s achievements while at the same time showing disrespect to President Kenyatta.

They challenged Dr Ruto to explain to Kenyans why he had abandoned his duties and engaged in early campaigns instead of working closely with the President to ensure the success of the Big Four agenda.

Mr Mbadi said President Kenyatta had his own reasons for not supporting the DP as his successor.

“President Kenyatta has his own reasons for not supporting his deputy and that doesn’t warrant insults. He must have lost trust in Ruto,” said Mr Mbadi.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed accused Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula of joining Kenya Kwanza Alliance for selfish gains.

“Mudavadi and Wetang’ula have no clout and rushed to join Ruto for personal gains. We know they were bought but we are not worried since they have nothing good to offer,” Mr Mohamed told supporters in Sori town.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina and Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege called on Nyanza residents to turn up in large numbers and vote in Mr Odinga on August 9.

“We partnered with Ruto thinking he was a good man but ended he ended up betraying the trust. If he could not deliver as the DP, how will he handle the presidency? We are safe in Raila’s hands as long as you people turn out to vote for him,” said Ms Chege.

Senator Ole Kina added: “We are safe in Mr Odinga's hands as the people of Maasai and we have assured him of our full support. Let’s capitalise on the opportunity and take over the presidency.”

Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko, MPs Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Pamella Odhiambo (Migori), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Kanini Kega (Kieni) Paul Abuor (Rongo) Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Walter Owino (Awendo), Tom Odege (Nyatike) and Dennitah Ghati (Nominated) attended the rally.