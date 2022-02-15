Wycliffe Oparanya

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya addresses an Azimio la Umoja rally at Lusheya market in Mumias on January 22, 2022.
 

| Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Oparanya: I’d be foolish to leave Azimio and join Ruto

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Deputy leader of ODM party says he missed Azimio la Umoja rallies due to other important party engagements.
  • The Kakamega governor is seen as a key pillar in Mr Raila Odinga’s camp from Western Kenya region.

ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya has ruled out claims that he was warming up to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp after missing Azimio la Umoja campaigns in Western Kenya last week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.