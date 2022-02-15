Oparanya: I’d be foolish to leave Azimio and join Ruto

ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya has ruled out claims that he was warming up to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp after missing Azimio la Umoja campaigns in Western Kenya last week.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Oparanya said he’d be “foolish” to join the DP’s team and be the third best from the region after Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

“Mudavadi and Wetang’ula are there and I am taking care of Western within Azimio. I am sitting on a government-in-waiting and no amount of rumours and propaganda will detract our course,” he said.

The Kakamega governor is seen as a key pillar in Mr Odinga’s camp from the region following the exit of Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula.

His absence from Azimio rallies in Vihiga and Busia counties last week created the impression that he was reconsidering his position in ODM.

The Azimio rallies were presided over by the other deputy party leader, Mr Hassan Ali Joho. He was assisted by MPs Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Sabina Chege (Murang’a) and Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) leader Wafula Wamunyinyi.

A section of Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) supporters had even claimed that Mr Oparanya would join their camp during a rally at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega last Saturday.

Crucial decisions

Mr Oparanya said he had attended Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign board meeting in Nairobi on the request of the ODM boss.

“On Friday, we had a presidential campaign board meeting, which took six hours. How would I attend the rallies with such a high profile meeting on in the absence of the party leader? I had to attend the meeting to make decisions following the delegation by the party leader,” he said.

“There were crucial decisions we had to make on expenditures and other issues. When the party leader is away, I hold brief for him. I have even heard of rumours that I am heading to UDA. It’s a joke,” he added.

Mr Odinga is expected back home tomorrow after touring Ethiopia and India.

“I am the number one Luhya in this camp. I would be a mad man to leave. There are people who are envious of me and are promoting such cheap imaginations. I also know there is a plot by our opponents to try to cause a rift within ODM and the Azimio group,” the governor said.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua had claimed that Mr Oparanya was ready to join their camp following past four meetings with the DP.

“Oparanya approached the DP in 2019 and 2020 wanting to join the ‘Hustler Nation’ because of the pressure of the people of Kakamega and the leaders there. Now he is ready to come to us,” claimed the MP.

Azimio rallies

But Mr Oparanya dismissed as propaganda the assertions, saying his meetings with the DP two years ago had nothing to do with any defection.

Mr Oparanya said all parties within the Azimio banner should keep their eyes on the ball, which he said was ensuring Mr Odinga becomes the fifth President.

“We are working together under Azimio and we must embrace all our partners. I encourage working together even if we have internal rifts,” he said.

The governor said the coalition was mulling joint nominations to avert sibling rivalry witnessed in the defunct National Super Alliance (Nasa) in 2017, which resulted in the loss of several seats.

“We don’t want a repeat of what happened in 2017 where we lost several seats to our opponents in Western, Kisii, Nairobi and parts of Coast because of sibling rivalry. There is no need for parties to fear joint nominations. We lost so many seats and we can’t afford to lose again as we need numbers in the National Assembly, the Senate and county assemblies,” he noted.

“There will be no monkey business as the nominations will be free and fair. We shall only give tickets to the winners,” he added.

He warned against blatant endorsements of particular aspirants during Azimio rallies, adding that leaders should focus on the bigger picture of making Mr Odinga the Head of State.