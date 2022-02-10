Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula in Mumias on February 8, 2022.


|

Politics

It’s do-or-die for Musalia Mudavadi as Raila Odinga rocks Western

logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi is facing the fight of his political life as he desperately seeks to ring-fence Western region and its 2.7 million votes ahead of the August 9 General Election. 

