William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing a rally at Matungu Cultural Centre in Kakamega County on February 8, 2022.

| Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Politics of Agriculture: Azimio, Kenya Kwanza make big promises to farmers

By  Barnabas Bii

The skyrocketing cost of food production, unemployment among the youth and unstable economy continues to dominate succession politics as contestants woo the electorates with promises to fix them if they are elected in the August General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.