Forget busybodies owning our success, President Uhuru says

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday cast his administration as a major success, saying it is founded on the resolve to work with like-minded leaders who make his work easier.

The President, who spoke during the second day of his Mombasa developmental tour, said this has enabled development through aggressively implemented projects.

For the second day, he told off those faulting his administration over performance, including Deputy President William Ruto, explaining his administration had made strides in delivering key government promises, including quality healthcare services to citizens.

On Monday, he opened the regional cancer treatment centre at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa.

Mr Kenyatta attributed the project’s success to the unity of purpose between his government and Governor Hassan Joho’s administration.

“Kenyans, you must ask yourselves what you want. Do you want unity and development which will ultimately help us eradicate poverty, improve health, improve our roads, build industries, infrastructure or propaganda?” he asked.

Work together

“You cannot do that without working together with others. You cannot do that if you don’t have peace and harmony amongst your people. But it’s up to you. You have a right to do what you want. But Kenyans, ask yourselves which road you want,” he said.

He was accompanied by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, governors Joho (Mombasa) and Fahim Twaha (Lamu) and a host of other Coast leaders.

“Yet you still hear others saying we should not work together and we should continue being in conflict. This country doesn’t belong to any private individual. It’s the change that you bring to the citizenry that makes a difference,” he said.

Governor Joho described the health project as a “fruit of the handshake”.

“Whoever is against this unity is someone who does not have faith in Kenyans,” he added.

Specialised cancer treatment

The centre will offer specialised treatment for cancer patients. It has radiotherapy equipment similar to those found at some public and private hospitals in Nairobi.

The government is set to open similar facilities in Nakuru in March and Garissa in April.

Kisumu and Nyeri are also to get cancer treatment centres, the President said.

Mr Kenyatta said the cancer burden has impoverished many families, with patients battling the scourge forced to sell their properties to get money for treatment in India and other places abroad.

“But in India, you need Sh2 million and above for cancer treatment. How many Kenyans can afford it? But with NHIF you can get the same treatment at this coastal hospital without paying anything,” he said.

“Open-heart surgery is also being conducted at this hospital, something that was a dream four years ago.”

He lauded Governor Hassan Joho for the strides he has made in improving health services at public hospitals.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the centre is a specialised unit for cancer patients.

“What you are seeing is what happens in India, John Hopkins University in the US. But we are not in the US or India but Mombasa. Access to health is the (key pillar) of UHC,” he said.