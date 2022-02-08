Bring it on, DP Ruto tells Uhuru after claims of neglecting duty

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta over the Jubilee administration’s successes, while daring him to bring it on in the August presidential election contest.

On the campaign trail in Kakamega County on Tuesday, the DP said Mr Kenyatta could not bar him from taking credit for Jubilee’s successes.

“Anybody imagining that they can deny me credit for the things we did that succeeded in Jubilee are wasting their time. I made equal contribution to the success of the Jubilee administration,” Dr Ruto said.

Ruto hits back: Uhuru can't leave me out of Jubilee's achievements

He explained: “If it is plans on constructing roads, I sat with you at the table as we planned it together. On electricity, we sat down together and planned it, same to technical training institutes (TTI) and on education, we sat together and planned it.”

‘Not without me’

A defiant Dr Ruto said that without him, President Kenyatta would not have ascended to power in 2013 and 2017.

“If I [had not been] there, the Jubilee government would not have been formed. Let’s face the truth,” he said.

Ironically, as the DP continues to take credit for the successes of the Jubilee administration, he has incessantly criticized the ‘Handshake’ between President Kenyatta and his foe-turned-ally Raila Odinga, the ODM boss.

Dr Ruto has also refused to talk about his contribution to Jubilee’s failures.

On Monday, in Mombasa, Mr Kenyatta accused Dr Ruto of dereliction of duty and politicking.

The President said government work and rendering services happen in offices and not at political rallies.

"Kuna wale wanaongea maneno tupu na hakuna kitu wanafanya. Kazi haifanywi juu ya magari, inafanywa ofisini, kwa mahospitali (There are those who only talk but do nothing. Work is not done atop vehicles but in offices and hospitals)," the President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta slams DP Ruto

In his response on Tuesday in Kakamega, the DP told his boss that while work is planned in offices, the real implementation is done on the ground.

“I know too well — I have been in politics long enough — that you plan theories in offices but you execute them practically in the field, sometimes on top of cars,” the DP said.

Kenya Kwanza alliance

He insisted that the Kenya Kwanza alliance, which includes Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya, has a clear agenda for Kenyans.

“There is no point of disturbing one another and the only team that can build on the success of the last 10 years and correct the wrongs of the last 10 years is Kenya Kwanza,” he added.

The DP also took a swipe at President Kenyatta for what he said was trying to manage his succession.

On this, Dr Ruto said the President should be ready for a bruising battle.

“The other team has no clue and they are obsessed with trying to manage power and manage positions and manage the succession so that they can continue to lord it over the people of Kenya and I want to tell them we are ready for that contest; bring it on. We are very much prepared,” said Dr Ruto.