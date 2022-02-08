Bring it on, DP Ruto tells Uhuru after claims of neglecting duty

DP William Ruto

DP William Ruto addresses residents of Butula in Busia on February 7, 2022. Dr Ruto has hit back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta over the Jubilee administration’s successes.

Photo credit: DPPS
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta over the Jubilee administration’s successes, while daring him to bring it on in the August presidential election contest.

