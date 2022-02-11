Wycliffe Oparanya dismisses Kenya Kwanza links

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya was forced to quickly dispel reports on social media that he was set to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This happened as ODM issued a notice to change its constitution in anticipation of entering into a coalition with other parties under the Azimio la Umoja Movement banner.

For the better part of yesterday, bloggers were having a field day with the reports, and, by 7.30pm, Oparanya was trending on Twitter at number one. The reports came a day before a planned rally in Kakamega where the Kenya Kwanza team had hinted at another mega announcement dubbed “double earthquake”.

The Kakamega governor and one of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s close confidants, had to diffuse the growing tension among his supporters and those in the Azimio camp. He said he spent the whole day attending Mr Odinga’s Presidential Campaign Board meeting in Nairobi.

“I urge Azimio supporters to ignore the propaganda being spread by my detractors who are uncomfortable with the Azimio wave sweeping [across] the country and my firm stand behind Baba’s [Mr Odinga’s presidential] bid,” said Mr Oparanya on Twitter. His statement was quickly backed up by ODM, which issued its own statement.

15 parties

“Governor Oparanya is a member of the Raila Campaign Board chaired by [Laikipia Governor] Nderitu Mureithi. The board has been meeting the whole of this afternoon and Mr Oparanya was in attendance,” ODM said.

There are over 15 parties that want to join Mr Odinga’s Azimio.

In a notice signed by party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifiuna, ODM also intends to change its slogan from “Mbele Pamoja”to “Tuko Tayari”. The party wants to establish procedures for entering into mergers and coalitions.

Meanwhile, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, and MPs Gideon Konchellah (Kilgoris) and Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North) have claimed that Dr Ruto is not fit to lead the country.

The three leaders accused the deputy President of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta, which they said indicated a reckless and untrustworthy leader.

Mr Tobiko claimed the DP has been hurling insults at his boss and demeaning him.

“He does not respect the office. Even if he does not respect the person of Uhuru Kenyatta, he should respect the office of the President as a symbol of national unity,” said Mr Tobiko.

He said Dr Ruto and his proxies have continued to insult the Head of State in a manner meant to embarrass him, something he said was unacceptable and characteristic of a poor leader.