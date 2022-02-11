Wycliffe Oparanya dismisses Kenya Kwanza links

Eugen Wamalwa

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugen Wamalwa (second left) leads Azimio La Umoja campaigns in Sabatia in Butere, Kakamega County, yesterday.


Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Rushdie Oudia

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya was forced to quickly dispel reports on social media that he was set to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

