Ukambani Governors

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana with his colleagues Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and other leaders during a press briefing.

| Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Azimio ramps up campaigns for Raila’s State House bid

By  George Munene  &  Pius Maundu

Azimio la Umoja leaders took their campaigns to Kirinyaga, Machakos and Busia counties with a raft of promises if their leader Raila Odinga wins the State House race.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.