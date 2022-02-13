Azimio ramps up campaigns for Raila’s State House bid

Azimio la Umoja leaders took their campaigns to Kirinyaga, Machakos and Busia counties with a raft of promises if their leader Raila Odinga wins the State House race.

Ukambani governors yesterday, February 12 urged Mr Odinga to overlook Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in his bid to make inroads in the region.

In an escalation of their supremacy battles with Mr Musyoka, who is widely seen as the region’s political kingpin, governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) said they have what it takes to deliver a significant share of the region's more than 1.6 million votes to Mr Odinga.

"We do not need anyone else to campaign for Mr Odinga in Ukambani. We have what it takes to deliver Ukambani votes to Mr Odinga. Anyone within our community who is procrastinating, waiting to be courted, is wasting our time. If it is money they are looking for, he should come back to the community. We shall raise it for them,” Ms Ngilu said after a meeting with a section of Ukambani professionals, clergy and traders at a Machakos hotel.

Dr Mutua and Ms Ngilu sensationally accused Mr Musyoka of being engrossed in cutting personal deals with the front runners in the presidential race at the expense of the Kamba community.

“When a girl plays very hard while being courted, the suitors soon give up and leave her alone," Prof Kibwana said.

In Kirinyaga, Siaya Senator James Orengo, ODM chairman John Mbadi and Laikipia Governor Nderitu Mureithi said Mr Odinga will ensure Mt Kenya has proper representation in the National Assembly.

Speaking at Kang'aru Primary School in Mwea during a meeting convened to endorse Senator Charles Kibiru as Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant, the leaders also said the Odinga government will allocate more resources to the region.

“There should be equity in funds allocations. Mount Kenya should get its rightful dues," said Mr Orengo.

Mr Mureithi described Mr Odinga as a good man who deserves to succeed President Kenyatta.

Mr Mbadi said Mr Odinga would fight for justice for all Kenyans.