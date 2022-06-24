Azimio holds campaign strategy meeting

Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has arrived at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for a meeting that seeks to push hundreds of candidates out of the August 9 race.

Mr Odinga arrived for the meeting a few minutes to 11am, joining his running mate Martha Karua, who arrived alongside other council members earlier.

Mr Odinga is set to chair the council's second meeting in the absence of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is away in Kigali, Rwanda for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Azimio second council meeting is being held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on June 24, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

In a notice to the coalition’s council members on Thursday, Mr Kenyatta said the meeting will review the party's campaign strategy with an aim of ensuring its presidential candidate, Mr Odinga, wins the August 9 polls.

The coalition is also pushing to have 'weak candidates' drop out of the race in areas it has fielded multiple contenders.

The strategy is aimed at handing the coalition a super majority in the National Assembly, Senate, Council of Governors and the 47 county assemblies.

The council is set to discuss a report by a technical team recommending that some candidates be dropped out of the race to avoid handing their opponents in Kenya Kwanza a win by splitting votes.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga when he arrived at KICC for the meeting on June 24, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohammed told Nation.Africa when he arrived for the meeting that they cannot risk losing seats by having multiple candidates who will end up splitting their votes.

"There is a report that the meeting will adopt. We don't want a situation where we win the presidency but make mistakes in other seats," said Mr Mohammed.

Notice to the council members signed by President Kenyatta on Thursday said, “Take notice that a meeting of the Coalition Council, to be chaired by the Party Leader (Mr Odinga), will be held on the 24 June, 2022, at KICC starting at 10.00am.”