Atheists back Raila on plan to end ‘elevation’ of Christianity

The Atheist community in Kenya has welcomed remarks by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga that Christianity has been elevated over other religions.

Mr Odinga made the remarks when he met the Muslim community in his mobilisation campaign to seek their support.

He also assured them that if elected president, he will ensure Kenya remains a secular state as per the Constitution.

Article 8 of the Constitition of Kenya says: "There shall be no State religion."

“There is a colonial ideology in Kenya that elevated Christianity above all other religions. My government will end that. Kenya is a secular society and we will respect all religions,” Mr Odinga said.

While Mr Odinga’s statement has been sharply criticised by a section of Christian religious leaders, the president of Atheists in Kenya Society, Harrison Mumia, lauded the former Prime Minister for speaking on the matter.

Mr Mumia further said Christianity was one justification that European powers used to colonise and exploit Africa.

He also claimed that through the dissemination of Christian doctrine, European nations undermined African culture.

“For a long part of our history, African traditional religion and indigenous cultures were seen as inferior, barbaric, and backward. It is time we reformed our education system so that future generations can appreciate African traditional religion and culture as part of our history,” Mr Mumia said.